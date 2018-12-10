Man allegedly drugged, robbed by woman he met at Brickell bar

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who believes he was drugged and robbed is speaking out about the woman he met at a Brickell bar who may have made off with his Rolex watch.

The search is now on for the woman the victim said stole his belongings after they met at Blue Martini bar and later drugged him at his apartment, Friday night.

“My Rolex box and the cash underneath here, when I woke up in the morning, it was gone,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

He said he woke up the next day and realized he was robbed.

“I just didn’t feel right,” he said.

The victim said this all started when he met the woman at Blue Martini. He said they danced and had a few drinks and everything seemed fine.

“She’s very cordial, very nice, and that’s all,” he said. “I didn’t think anything of it.”

Eventually the two left the bar and went back to his Miami apartment for a nightcap, but he said, not long after they arrived, he blacked out.

“The last thing I remember, I passed out, and I woke up at approximately 8:57 in the morning, and when I woke up, I knew I didn’t feel normal,” the victim said.

The woman was gone before he woke up and took off with his Rolex watch, which is worth about $6,500 and about $800 in cash.

“I knew that I was drugged because of the way I felt,” he said.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened after a night at Blue Martini.

Back on June 29, a woman was arrested after police said she returned to that same bar where she met a man from New Jersey before she drugged him and stole $70,000 worth of jewelry.

“I really thought she was a nice girl,” said that victim, Israel Sosa, “but she proved me wrong.”

While police continue to search for the woman who duped the victim in this case, he said he learned a valuable lesson.

“Don’t go home with anybody. Don’t take anybody to your house that you don’t know,” he said.

Police are working to get surveillance video from the building.

The man described the thief as a light skin black woman, about 5 feet 6 inches, in her 20s, slim build with a tattoo on her thigh and a scar on her chest.

If you have any information on who this woman is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

