Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle, semitrailer collide in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle and a semitrailer collided in Hialeah.

7Skyforce hovered over the crash site in the area of LeJeune Road and 65th Street, at around 6 a.m., Monday.

Aerial footage captured paramedics airlifting the patient to the hospital by helicopter.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash, but it has reopened.

