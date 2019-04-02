Man airlifted following industrial accident in Medley

MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured during an industrial accident in Medley.

He was said to be working at a warehouse near Northwest 101st Street and 91st Court on Tuesday.

Officials said the man was injured after he got his hand stuck inside some machinery.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. and transported him as a trauma alert patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.