TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting along Commerical Boulevard and Northwest 84th Terrace, Wednesday morning.

BSO officials said the shooting did not occur at a library located at the scene, but that is where a victim was found.

7SkyFoce hovered over the active scene where a man could be seen being loaded into air rescue.

The victim has been transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

