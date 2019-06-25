Man airlifted after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after he was shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 22nd Court and 124th Street just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.