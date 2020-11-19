Man airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 194th Terrace and Sixth Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials said one adult victim was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

A witness at the scene said the victim is a close friend of hers and that he’s in his early 20s.

Neighbors in the area said they heard several shots fired and a car speeding away from the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

