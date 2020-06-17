Man airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 27th Avenue at approximately 9:10 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex where air rescue landed to transport the victim to the hospital.

Aerial views at the scene of the shooting also showed blood on the roadway.

Police blocked off the intersection with crime scene tape as they investigated.

