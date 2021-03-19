Man airlifted after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after shots were fired in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting along the 3100 block of North State Road 7 just before 11 a.m., Friday.

A male victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.

