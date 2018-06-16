HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man and to the hospital after, police said, gunfire broke out in a Hialeah neighborhood, early Saturday morning.

Police later located and apprehended three male subjects in connection to the incident.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene of the shooting near West 14th Avenue and 29th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said the subjects had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, but their getaway vehicle was spotted at East Fifth Avenue and 49th Street.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, the trio bailed from the vehicle. Police set up a perimeter and were later able to take them into custody.

Detectives said the victim was apparently being sought and targeted by the subjects.

Police continue to investigate.

