Man airlifted after shooting at Hialeah strip mall

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was shot at a Hialeah shopping plaza.

Rescue officials said the man was shot in the chest at the strip mall located on the 5000 block of West 16th Avenue at approximately 2 p.m., Friday.

The man somehow ended up blocks away, in the area of West 20th Avenue and 56th Street, before rescue crews got to him.

The man, described to be in his 50s or 60s, was transported to Palmetto General Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities told 7News the man was shot in the chest.

A witness told 7News that the shooting happened inside the arcade store. However, several crime scene markers could be seen outside of the store.

Another witness said she was at the Angels Speech and Therapy when she heard two gunshots.

7News cameras captured a tow truck pulling up and lifting a red Nissan Rogue SUV onto its flatbed.

It remains unclear what role the SUV played in the shooting.

Nearby stores have been ordered shut as police continue to investigate.

Police said there are no suspects at large while the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.