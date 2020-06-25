Man airlifted after motorcycle crash in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Medley.

Medley Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 72nd Avenue and 75th Street just before 8 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was driving at a high speed and T-boned a red pickup truck.

The driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with an apparent head injury.

His current condition remains unknown.

Drivers should expect traffic delays due to police blocking off the area to investigate the crash.

