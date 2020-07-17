Man airlifted after getting hand stuck in machine at Medley hardware store

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after getting his hand stuck in a machine at a Medley hardware store.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Medley Block Industries hardware store, located along Northwest 118th Way and South River Drive just after 7 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the man being wheeled into Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with his right hand upright and covered in gauze.

It remains unclear what condition the victim is in.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.