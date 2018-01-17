Man airlifted after dog bites him in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Northwest 37th Place and 161st Street, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

The victim was identified by a resident as Luis Capote.

According to the resident, Capote was working on a fence for his neighbor across the street and going back and forth between homes when the 35 to 45 pound American Bulldog terrier-mix got loose.

“This afternoon, at around 3:44 p.m., we received a call of an animal bite,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay. “Arriving on scene, our units assessed that the patient suffered significant injuries from a dog and was treated on scene.”

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the victim was placed on a stretcher, taken to a chopper, and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“The units transported the patient to St. Thomas University – right here, nearby the home – solicited the services of our air rescue and transported the patient to the main trauma center here in Miami,” said Lay. “The patient is in serious condition, and we always advise the public, if you ever come close to a dog that is a stranger to you, make sure that the animal has its distance, and don’t come close unless you know the dog.”

Authorities said the victim was alert and speaking with paramedics as he was transported.

The dog is back home. Miami-Dade Animal Services arrived to the scene and met with the owner, but left without the dog. The dog was not taken because it was with its owner in a controlled environment, according to Animal Services.

“She’s hurt. She has some gashes in her head,” said the dog’s owner, with blood still on his shirt.

The brother of the dog’s owner said the victim used a tool to defend himself and injured the dog. Pictures of the dog’s injuries showed blood on the animal.

The investigation remains open, and Animal Services said they may interview the victim once he is released from the hospital.

