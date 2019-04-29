Man airlifted after car goes up in flames in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after the car he was driving went up in flames following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 104th Street, near 122nd Avenue just before 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Before rescue crews arrived, cellphone video captured several good Samaritans trying to free the driver from the burning car, which could be seen pinned against a palm tree.

Officials said the black Chevrolet Cobalt sedan went off the road and into the tree.

Witnesses watched in disbelief as the vehicle burst into flames.

“The guy’s in there, and he’s getting burned up,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

Other drivers were seen stopping and doing their best to reach the driver before crews arrived.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as firefighters battled the flames and freed the driver from the car.

The man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police shut down Southwest 10th Street near the scene of the crash for hours while they investigated. That scene has since cleared, and all lanes have reopened.

