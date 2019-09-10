Man airlifted after being struck by train in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 166th Street and Eighth Avenue just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the man could be seen on the ground alongside the train tracks as rescue crews attended to him.

Officials said he was struck in the arm and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

North and southbound Tri-Rail train traffic has halted until further notice.

