SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery ended in gunfire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened outside the Leisure City Food Store along 152nd Avenue and Harding Lane, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said a man was robbed and shot before being airlifted to Jackson South.

The man is said to be in stable condition.

