Man accused to stealing TV from Davie Walmart arrested

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused to trying to steal a television from a Davie Walmart.

Surveillance video shows the man walking out of the emergency exit, television in hand on Dec. 16 and trying to take off on the back of a scooter with it.

Police later arrested Michael Patrick Flanagan after they received an anonymous tip.

Flanagan is being held on $1,000 bond.

