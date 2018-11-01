Man accused ripping off Pembroke Park gas station faces judge

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused ripping off a Pembroke Park gas station faced a judge Wednesday.

Oscar Venta was charged with armed burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old siphoned gas from a fuel reservoir into a thousand gallon container hidden in a minivan

It all happened at the Chevron gas station on Southwest 37th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Venta is being held on a $26,000 bond.

