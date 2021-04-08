Man accused of video voyeurism at Fort Lauderdale restaurant surrenders to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for allegedly committing a sickening crime at a South Florida restaurant.

Officials said an an employee at J. Mark’s in Fort Lauderdale was caught filming a guest while they were using the bathroom in 2020.

The victim and his 8-year-old son noticed a cellphone over the stall divider.

Jonathan Alejandro Lopez surrendered himself to police, Wednesday. He has been charged with video voyeurism.

