(WSVN) - A Delray Beach man who committed a crosswalk crime has pleaded guilty.
Alexander Jerich entered his plea Tuesday to felony and misdemeanor charges.
He could spend up to five years in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000.
This all stems from an incident last June, when he defaced the Delray Beach LGBTQ pride intersection.
A sentencing hearing will be set in the next few months.
