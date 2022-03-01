(WSVN) - A Delray Beach man who committed a crosswalk crime has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Jerich entered his plea Tuesday to felony and misdemeanor charges.

He could spend up to five years in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000.

This all stems from an incident last June, when he defaced the Delray Beach LGBTQ pride intersection.

A sentencing hearing will be set in the next few months.

