CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of using 27 fraudulent credit cards to pump gas appeared in court, Friday morning.

Police took 30-year-old Ariel Gamboa Yin into custody at the Shell station located 1492 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables, Thursday morning.

Investigators said Gamboa Yin was able to use two of the fraudulent credit cards to fill a large gas tank hidden in the bed of his 2006 Ford F-350 truck.

He was charged with 27 counts of possession of fraudulent credit cards, one count in trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, one count of unlawful conveyance of fuel and one count of petit theft.

Gamboa Yin is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $25,500 bond.

His truck was impounded.

