Man accused of trying to set sex offenders on fire at Florida motel

A man has been accused of trying to set sex offenders on fire at a motel in Kissimmee.

According to Fox 8, 50-year-old Jorge Porto-Sierra confessed to police that he arrived to the Friendly Village Inn to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”

Officials said Porto-Sierra broke a room’s window at the inn in order to pour gasoline inside. A witness recalled the man screaming, “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” before pouring the gas on the room’s front door.

Porto-Sierra was carrying a cigarette at the time. Police also accused the 50-year-old of pouring gas on a car.

When deputies asked Porto-Sierra why he did not go through with sparking the room and car on fire, Fox 8 said the man responded, “You got here too soon.”

Two of the four victims, Fox 8 said, are sex offenders.

Porto-Sierra has been jailed without bond.

