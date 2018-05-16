PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing a serious federal charge after, authorities said, he made explosive threats to a South Florida mosque.

According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Dustin Allen Hughes left a series of profanity-laced voicemails in which he threatened to blow up the Jamaet Ul Muttaqueen Mosque in Pembroke Pines.

Investigators said Hughes left a threatening voicemail on the mosque’s answering machine, May 5.

In one of the messages, he said, “I planted a bomb in your temple. I’m gonna blow your [expletive] temple up, you [expletive] Muslim … Where you guys have your sanctuary and worship Allah, I’m gonna blow that [expletive] up. I have a detonator … You guys are all gonna be up in flames after I’m done with you!”

Within three days, officials said, Hughes left three other voicemails on the mosque’s non-emergency line.

After hearing the voicemails, mosque leaders immediately called Pembroke Pines Police. Investigators quickly traced the calls back to Hughes and tracked him down.

He was arrested Tuesday at his Miami-Dade residence.

Federal officials said Hughes admitted to leaving the explicit messages. When told his threats caused members of the mosque to be scared, police said he began clapping and said, “Good.”

No bomb was found at the mosque.

Hughes has been charged by criminal complaint with willfully making a bomb threat by telephone. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

