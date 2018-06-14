Man accused of threatening Disney with mass shooting if he got enough Facebook likes

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a Florida man after he was accused of threatening to shoot up Disney World.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Derek Eitel, Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Florida Today, Eitel was in a Facebook group chat with more than 800 members when he posted the message, “5 likes and I’ll go shoot up Disney and hang myself.”

Two members in the group reported the statement to authorities and investigators arrested Eitel.

In an interview with detectives, Eitel reportedly confessed to the crime.

He is now being held on a $100,000 bond.

