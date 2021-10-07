NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody just feet away from a restaurant where the mayor of Miami Beach was dining.

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday night near the Lucali restaurant, located at 1930 Bay Road.

Officers were originally flagged down by a resident who said the man threatened him and others. According to an arrest report, the man threatened to “cut their throats.”

“He was a hand grenade ready to go off,” said the bystander man who witnessed the incident. “The guy’s going crazy yelling, screaming profanities

Cellphone video shows the man shouting at police.

The man said when police arrived, the arrest turned into mayhem.

Police wrote in their arrest report that the suspect “approached [their] marked vehicle and rapidly became verbally aggressive saying ‘F*** A** N****, I’LL F*** YOU UP.'”

“‘BOOM’ they tased him twice, he didn;t even get phased,” said the witness.

Ultimately the arrest got physical. Though the cellphone video does not show the arrest.

Ultimately officers arrested Travis Hawthorne, charging him with assault on a police officer.

All while the arrest was taking place, inside the restaurant feet away was Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The witness said he asked the mayor to get up from his table and witness the police incident, but the mayor remained seated.

“Ultimately, he’s the top cop,” the man said. “He’s the boss of the chief of police, along with his fellow commission members. If he was able to see what they go through on a daily basis for that one night that he was at the wrong place at the right time, it would have been priceless.”

7News spoke to the mayor who said he was aware of the man in question and that he called police and the police chief and made sure an officer arrived there minutes later.

The mayor also told 7News that the man who took his photo was loud, threatening and cursing at him as he ate dinner with his family. He said he didn’t want to come outside and be a part of the spectacle as the man was being arrested.

