Man accused of threatening Black man outside NW Miami-Dade home set to appear before judge

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of going on a racially charged rant aimed at a Black man is set to attend his hearing on Tuesday.

Joseph Fucheck, 58, was arrested after threatening a Black man outside his home on June 30.

The incident took place outside the home of David Wynn located along Northwest North Little River Drive, near 12th Court, in Northwest Miami-Dade, on June 14.

Wynn was standing across the street from his home when Fucheck placed a card in his mailbox and then drove off, according to the arrest warrant.

When Wynn went to check his mailbox, Fucheck returned and allegedly got in his face with a gun.

Investigators said Fucheck is a convicted felon and was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During a hearing in early July, Fucheck was ordered to stay on house arrest with total lockdown and a $35,000 bond.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fucheck faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

