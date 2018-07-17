Man accused of stealing over $1,500 from woman stopped by good Samaritans

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into police custody in Pinecrest thanks to good Samaritans who helped chase down the suspected thief.

According to a Village of Pinecrest spokesperson, 40-year-old Brian James Kleb snatched $1,540 worth of cash from a woman making a deposit Monday at a Wells Fargo on Pinecrest Parkway. Kleb fled the bank and was followed by three Wells Fargo employees.

According to city officials, two nearby construction workers joined in and all five of the good Samaritans helped pin down the man until police arrived.

Police took Kleb into custody and charged him with robbery by sudden snatching.

Kleb was reportedly on probation for armed robbery and burglary at the time of his arrest.

According to a police report, the money was given back to the victim.

