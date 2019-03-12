Man accused of stealing more than $20K in roofing equipment in Pompano Beach faces judge

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who allegedly stole more than $20,000 in equipment from a Pompano Beach business made an appearance in court.

Reginald Foster faced a judge Tuesday charged with burglary and grand theft.

The 64-year-old is accused of stealing equipment from a roofing business.

Surveillance video showed Foster inside the parking lot of the business combing through trucks for loot to steal in November.

The business was hit three times.

It’s unknown if Foster was responsible for the multiple burglaries or just one.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.