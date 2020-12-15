Man accused of stabbing woman in eyes, throwing baby out window near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman in her eyes and throwing their baby out a window at a home near Fort Lauderdale.

Pierre Gabriel Francois, 29, allegedly stabbed the mother of his child, threw his 1-year-old child out of a window and attacked his own mother on Saturday.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived to the scene, the baby girl was found face down on the ground.

It was first reported by the Sun-Sentinel that the mother of Francois’ child is not expected to see again after the attack.

The baby is said to have sustained traumatic brain injuries, is intubated and non-responsive.

Francois is now facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Francois is said to suffer from Schizophrenia and hadn’t been taking his medication.

The victim told police she was sleeping when Francois angrily came into the room.

He was hitting walls before he pulled out a 2×4 piece of wood and began beating her, according to the arrest report.

She said he then pulled out a knife and the last thing she witnessed was him throwing their child through the window.

Francois faced a judge and his bail has been set to $550,000.

