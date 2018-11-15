Man accused of stabbing two people on Venetian Causeway faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Man accused of stabbing two other men on the Venetian Causeway faced a judge Thursday.

Diego Eduardo Lujan appeared in court on an attempted murder charge.

Lujan is accused of stabbing two men on the Venetian Causeway last week. Police say he was acting erratically after trying to rob a man.

He then assaulted two good Samaritans that tried to intervene.

Lujan was arrested Tuesday after cops say he slashed tires on dozens of cars in a parking lot in Miami Beach.

