Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Davie parking lot

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who they said was caught on camera stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the head with a screwdriver in a Davie parking lot.

According to Davie Police, Christopher Lowery was surprising his girlfriend on her birthday with a party at Painting With a Twist on Saturday.

As the couple walked up to the venue, police said, 34-year-old Richard Madruga, the ex-boyfriend to Lowery’s girlfriend, pulled up in a truck and got out of the vehicle.

Lowery told police Madruga was armed with a gun, which he dropped after Lowery pushed him back into the truck and slammed the door.

Investigators said that’s when Madruga armed himself with two screwdrivers and began to stab Lowery in a fight.

During the struggle, a woman walked to the truck to take a little girl out. Police said the child belongs to the woman and her ex-boyfriend.

After the fight was broken up, Madruga fled the scene, and Lowery was treated at the emergency room for scratches and a stab wound to the head.

Police eventually arrested Madruga, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has been released on a $15,000 bond.

