Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after, police said, he stabbed two people in Homestead.

Twenty-one-year-old Jose Raul Vita-Bermudez appeared in court where he was denied bond on Monday.

Police said Vita-Bermudez stabbed two people at the La Piedra Bar and Lounge near Krome Avenue and Northeast Ninth Street, early Sunday.

Fire rescue transported one person to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

Vita-Bermudez was charged with attempted felony murder.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.