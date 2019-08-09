Man accused of snatching 3 women’s phones in Miami Beach appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of snatching phones from three women in Miami Beach faced a judge on Friday morning.

Pedro Perez-Ruilobas, 27, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly robbed three different women in three consecutive days.

The first robbery occurred along the 1000 block of Collins Avenue on Tuesday morning. Perez-Ruilobas allegedly came up to woman from behind, snatched her Samsung cell phone and fled from the scene.

According to police, he struck again the following day in the area of 18th Street and Collins Avenue, snatching the victim’s iPhone and running away from the area.

On Thursday afternoon, Perez-Ruilobas allegedly snatched a phone from a woman walking in the area of Seventh Street and Collins Avenue.

He is facing multiple charges including robbery by sudden snatching and dealing in stolen property.

Perez-Ruilobas is being held on a $37,500 bond and was given a stay away order from the three victims.

