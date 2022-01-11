MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a man accused of a paintball attack in Downtown Miami.

A woman was hit in the face with paint pellets in Downtown Miami last December.

Thirty-four-year-old Calix Green, was arrested but said he wasn’t to blame. He is now off the hook due to a lack of evidence.

“I feel like it’s a travesty, that the victim made a statement that I did something to them. I allegedly, whatever it was, the things that [she] alleged, which was totally false,” said Green.

He also said Miami Police didn’t do enough investigating when he was taken into custody.

