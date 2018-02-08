Man accused of shooting off-duty officer curses at judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men accused of shooting a Doral police officer outside of his Palmetto Bay home faced a judge, Thursday, and one of them had to be removed from the courtroom after an outburst.

Demetrius Jones and Kionee Bell appeared in court in front of a judge, where Jones began shouting expletives before a bailiff escorted him out of the courtroom.

Both men have been charged for the robbery and shooting of Officer Gary King.

King was off-duty at the time of the robbery, which took place outside of home.

The trial for both suspects is set to begin on April 16.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.