FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man, police said is behind a shooting inside a Brightline garage will be held behind bars without bond.

So far, 32-year-old Steven Williams has not been granted bond; a judge made this ruling in court Tuesday.

Williams can’t have contact with victims, weapons, or return to the shooting location, if and when he is released.

He is accused of breaking into several cars inside the garage before he was stopped by a potential victim who he then allegedly shot at.

That person was not wounded.

