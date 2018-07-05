Man accused of shooting at ducks with air rifle will not face charges

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest man accused of shooting at ducks will not face any charges.

A neighbor had alerted police, Monday, after she saw the man across her backyard canal shooting at ducks in the water.

The neighbor recorded video of the man as he was using what she said was an air-soft gun.

Officials determined the incident was not a case of animal cruelty, as the Muscovy ducks he shot are not a protected animal species.

