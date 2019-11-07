Man accused of sexual battery faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of taking advantage of unconscious women.

Bernardo Olarte, 39, was arrested for sexual battery on Wednesday before appearing in a Broward County courtroom, Thursday.

Police said this is not the first time the suspect was accused of these crimes, and detectives fear there could be other victims.

Investigators believe Olarte’s crimes began in June in Fort Lauderdale’s entertainment district, and it was the beginning of a very disturbing trail of evidence.

Olarte was arrested and accused of similar crimes in 2017, but those charges were dropped.

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted at a Budget Inn in Fort Lauderdale nearly three years ago.

The accuser told investigators she met Olarte at a bar on Southwest Second Street. She admitted to drinking and said she blacked out, which she said she had never done before.

The charges were dropped because detectives said they found images of other unconscious women in Olarte’s phone.

Prosecutors said Olarte’s latest arrest is very similar to the previous allegations.

“What I do know of particular concern is that it’s essentially the same exact allegations being made in this arrest warrant affidavit,” said a prosecutor.

Olarte is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Detectives are asking the public to reach out if they have had any interactions with Olarte.

If you have any information on this alleged sexual battery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

