Man accused of sending police on chase in Miami faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of sending police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Miami faced a judge, Wednesday.

Kieron Darnell Womble, 18, made a court appearance where he was denied bond.

Womble is accused of leading police on a chase that ended with a head-on collision with a marked police cruiser on U.S. 1 and 17th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Both Womble and the officer were taken to the hospital.

The officer has since been released and Womble is now in jail.

According to the police report, officers saw Womble driving a red Honda that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen at gunpoint on Monday night.

Police said when they went to confront him, Womble took off.

Womble has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of fleeing police, and one count of armed robbery carjacking.

