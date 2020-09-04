Man accused of selling 17-year-old for sex during Super Bowl

Authorities have arrested a man accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old in Miami-Dade during the Super Bowl.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Anthony Bernard Carter.

This case is a testament to the commitment of our law enforcement agencies @MiamiDadeCounty to disrupt the activities of potential Human Traffickers during @SuperBowl. Our Human Trafficking Task Force & our Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies were united to end such predation. pic.twitter.com/Wxc3kmCnZr — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) September 4, 2020

According to the State Attorney, Miami Beach detectives were conducting an undercover operation where they learned that Carter and the victim were Georgia natives who appeared to have come to Miami Beach for Super Bowl-related events.

Prosecutors said during the investigation, police collected information connecting Carter to the sale of the victim for sexual activity.

Police were able to recover the victim, but Carter got away.

Investigators said after searching the car, they were able to find more evidence that allowed them to obtain an arrest warrant for Carter.

Carter has since been taken into custody and faces charges of human trafficking, fleeing/eluding a police officer and more.

