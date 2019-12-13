Man accused of robbing Miami Beach Publix at knife-point appears in bond court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had a tense standoff with Miami Beach Police officers after allegedly robbing a Publix at knife-point appeared before a judge.
Pedro Madrazo-Rojo appeared in a Miami courtroom on Friday and was ordered to be held without bond.
Cellphone video captured the moment police located Madrazo-Rojo in the area of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street at around 9:30 a.m., Thursday.
The encounter took place near the Publix Supermarket he has been accused of robbing.
According to police, Madrazo-Rojo allegedly stole $50 in groceries from the Publix and threatened the store’s managers with a knife once he was confronted.
In the video, officers could be seen with their guns drawn and yelling at Madrazo-Rojo to drop the knife.
He was eventually taken into custody without any injuries.
