Man accused of robbing Miami Beach Publix at knife-point appears in bond court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had a tense standoff with Miami Beach Police officers after allegedly robbing a Publix at knife-point appeared before a judge.

Pedro Madrazo-Rojo appeared in a Miami courtroom on Friday and was ordered to be held without bond.

Cellphone video captured the moment police located Madrazo-Rojo in the area of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street at around 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

The encounter took place near the Publix Supermarket he has been accused of robbing.