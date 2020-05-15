Man accused of robbing Frost Science Museum appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of breaking into a popular South Florida museum appeared in court Friday.

David Sharon faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft.

He was given a $68,000 bond.

Police said Sharon broke into the “Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science” in Miami on Sunday.

Security found an ATM inside had been vandalized, and other items had been stolen.

