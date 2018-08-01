Man accused of raping woman at Fort Lauderdale hotel held without bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of raping a woman in her hotel room is now behind bars.

Jacques Bourdeau faced a judge and was denied bond, Wednesday.

The 40-year-old now faces multiple charges including sexual battery and burglary with assault.

According to police, the subject forced himself into a Swedish tourist’s Fort Lauderdale hotel room where he beat and then raped her.

The incident happened last November at The Link Hotel near Northeast 10th Avenue and North Federal Highway.

