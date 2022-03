MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected rapist is off the streets.

Police arrested 24-year-old Luis Felipe Gonzalez over in Lee County, Monday.

They said he dragged the 80-year-old victim behind a building and attacked her.

It happened along Northwest 37th Avenue and First Street in Miami in February.

Gonzalez is in the process of being extradited back to South Florida.

