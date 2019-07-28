Man accused of raping 15-year-old, posting nude video of victim faces additional charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man who is already facing rape charges in an unrelated case, both involving teenage girls is now facing additional charges.

Eighteen-year-old Jorge Martinez stood before a judge in a Broward County courtroom, Saturday morning.

The judge denied bond for the suspect after the State Attorney’s Office added charges to both cases against him.

Martinez was first arrested for allegedly drugging and raping another minor and leaving her in a coma back in June.

Miramar Police took Martinez into custody after, they said, he targeted a 15-year-old girl. He was charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography.

The State Attorney’s Office added additional charges of sexual battery on a helpless victim and delivery of Alprazolam.

“Mr. Martinez provided drugs to a 15-year-old, sexually assaulted this 15-year-old, videotaped this and posted it on social media,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues at the time of the suspect’s arrest in June.

Investigators said Martinez uploaded video to Instagram showing the victim’s naked body.

Shortly after his arrest, one mother recognized Martinez as the man whom she had come in contact with approximately a week prior.

According to the arrest affidavit for the additional charges, the woman told police she had woken up on June 19 to find her daughter was not at home.

The mother said she called her daughter and got a conflicting story. She then located her and took her to the police where she admitted to being with Martinez in a home in Miramar.

She stated he gave her marijuana before engaging in sexual activities.

The State Attorney’s Office added an additional count of lewd or lascivious battery for the second case against Martinez.

Martinez is expected to appear again in court on Monday.

