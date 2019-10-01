Man accused of rape, posing as handyman in Sunny Isles Beach appears before judge

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of raping a woman with a weapon while posing as a handyman in Sunny Isles Beach has made an appearance in court.

Hoover Hundewadt appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom, Tuesday.

Police said he attacked the victim in her home near A1A and Bayview Drive while posing as a handyman.

The victim was babysitting her 1-year-old grandchild at the time of the crime, police said.

Hundewadt has been charged with sexual battery with a weapon and is being held without bond.

