Man accused of ransacking church in Little Haiti faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge after a church in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood was ransacked.

Ricky Bernard Fulmore, 55, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the burglary, when he allegedly stole a sound system, a TV and other electronics from the church.

The accused crook was caught on camera roaming through the halls of the church in 2019.

Between the damage and what was taken, church officials said they lost more than $5,000.

Fulmore faces several charges, including burglary and grand theft.

