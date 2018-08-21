Man accused of punching stranger in head for no reason

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of punching a stranger in the back of the head for no apparent reason.

Edward Colome, 19, faced a judge Tuesday, where he was charged with aggravated assault.

Colome is accused of running up to the victim and punching him in the back of the head. The attack appeared to be unprovoked.

It happened outside a CVS Pharmacy near Collins Avenue and Northeast 170th Street in Sunny Isles Beach.

Colome later approached an officer and confessed to the attack.

