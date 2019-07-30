Man accused of possessing child porn at SW Miami-Dade day care faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of possessing child pornography at a Southwest Miami-Dade day care center made an appearance in federal court.

Alejandro Ancarola was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing child pornography after federal authorities raided the family’s home, which doubles as a day care center.

The 28-year-old appeared in federal court in downtown Miami, Tuesday.

Investigators said Ancarola, who is the son of the day care’s owner, did not work in the center, but he lived in the residential portion of the building.

Parents were told not to bring their children to Little Seeds Academy for day care, but after getting wind of the investigation, they showed up anyway.

“I just hope none of our kids were involved in this,” Zaira Perez, a parent, said.

Julieta Varona, the day care owner’s daughter, told parents she had limited information, but their children were not involved in the incident.

“The children have not been impacted,” she said. “It’s just something to do with computers.”

Homeland Security investigators have since taken the computer equipment from the building.

The family and the family’s attorney did not speak while leaving the courthouse, Tuesday.

Ancarola is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for a hearing to determine if he will be held in jail while his case proceeds.

