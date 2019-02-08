Man accused of opening fire on tow truck driver in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a tow truck driver in Southwest Ranches.

Juan Barquero is facing several charges, including attempted felony murder.

IN CUSTODY. We have arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting that occurred in Southwest Ranches involving the individual that fired shots at a tow truck driver while repossessing his car on Feb 07. #DaviePolice pic.twitter.com/ImF0J9MwVX — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 8, 2019

The 57-year-old allegedly shot at a tow truck driver who was in the process of repossessing the suspect’s Mercedes-Benz, Thursday morning.

Police said Barquero ordered the driver and another person to drop the car.

When they refused, shots were fired into the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.